Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

India becomes the fifth country globally to introduce its own car crash test rating system

Sohini Das
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 12:04 AM IST
Bharat NCAP, with a focus on improving vehicle safety and assisting car buyers in making informed decisions, is set to commence on October 1, 2023. With this initiative, India becomes the fifth country globally to introduce its own car crash test rating system.

The cost to test a car under Bharat NCAP is Rs 60 lakh, a significant reduction compared to Rs 2.5 crore if conducted overseas, according to analysts with Prabhudas Lilladher (PL). The three key tests involved include frontal impact at 64 kmph, side impact, and side pole impact at 29 kmph for cars rated 3 or more. The ratings will range from 1 to 5 stars. To achieve a 5-star score, a car must score 27 for adult occupant protection and 41 for child occupant protection.

PL analysts expressed the opinion that, "The new Bharat NCAP provides a localised, cost-effective testing system, potentially boosting the appeal to Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to get the vehicle tested. This is entirely voluntary, and adoption will likely be slow at first. However, over the years, we would expect to see more emphasis on manufacturing safer vehicles by the OEMs, along with increased awareness in customers' minds, due to the localisation of the testing process."

Vinod Aggarwal, president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), believes that a standardised evaluation method will aid customers in comparing the safety ratings of different cars and choosing an appropriate model. "This programme will eventually help market forces push vehicle manufacturers to offer safer vehicles, with the potential of bringing an everlasting change in the attitude of customers during the purchase," he added.

At present, several auto OEMs have opted for Global NCAP testing and ratings. Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra have a range of cars with Global NCAP ratings. Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it will offer three models - Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara - in the first lot for safety testing under Bharat NCAP.

Topics :Car Safety car safety regulations

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 11:57 PM IST

