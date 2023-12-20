Home / Companies / News / Bharat Petroleum to invest Rs 5,044 cr in PP plant at Kochi refinery

Bharat Petroleum to invest Rs 5,044 cr in PP plant at Kochi refinery

The 400,000 tonnes per annum polypropylene unit will be constructed in about 46 months from the date of the investment approval, the company said in a statement

The project will be funded in 65:35 debt-equity ratio, BPCL said in a separate stock exchange filing.
Press Trust of India

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 5,044 crore in setting up a polypropylene production unit at its Kochi refinery in Kerala to meet rising petrochemical demand in the country.
 
The 400,000 tonnes per annum polypropylene unit will be constructed in about 46 months from the date of the investment approval, the company said in a statement.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Polypropylene has wide applications in downstream industries such as packaging films, sheet, boxes, containers, bags, home ware, home care, personal care, and articles of day-to-day usage.
 
BPCL Chairman and Managing Director G Krishnakumar said, "Our Rs 5,044 crore investment in the Kochi Refinery's polypropylene unit is part of our strategic commitment towards a sustainable future. Addressing India's petrochemical demand, this project will reshape the industry, meeting the requirements for packaging films, containers and more." This initiative builds upon BPCL's existing capabilities, with the operation of a Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Plant (PDPP) at the Kochi refinery.
 
The project will be funded in 65:35 debt-equity ratio, BPCL said in a separate stock exchange filing.
 
The company's board of directors at a meeting on December 19 approved the PP unit.

Also Read

Kerala govt gives approval for BPCL's waste treatment plant in Kochi

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

GAIL signs Rs 63,000 cr deal to source petrochemical feedstock from BPCL

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Kochi blast remarks: No coercive action against Union minister till Dec 14

JSW Energy arm to provide bank guarantee for availing loan of Rs 954 cr

Aurobindo Pharma gets 'Voluntary Action Indicated' classing from US FDA

Five Indian tyre makers ranked among global top 30 manufacturers: Report

India Yamaha Motor launches R3 and MT-03 as completely built units

NCLT approves resolution plan for Reliance Communications Infrastructure

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bharat Petroleum CorporationBharat PetroleumKochiPetrochemicals industry

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story