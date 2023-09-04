Bharti Airtel to purchase 23,000 Mwh of renewable energy in Q4FY24

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that it would purchase 23,000 Mwh (Megawatt hour) of renewable energy by the fourth quarter of FY24 for its data centre company, Nxtra.

Airtel will do this by acquiring stakes in two renewable energy project companies — Continuum Green India and Vibrant Energy Holdings. The energy will power six of Nxtra’s Edge data centre facilities.

The purchase will be made through an open access route where Airtel will acquire a stake in Continuum Green, which will supply green power from solar and wind power projects to data centres in Madhya Pradesh. A similar stake purchase agreement with Vibrant Energy will supply solar power to Nxtra's edge data centre in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh, the company said.

Nxtra is committed to become a net zero company by 2031, Ashish Arora, CEO - Nxtra by Airtel, said. "We believe that India’s growth will be mirrored by its Data Center industry growth in the coming years and are committed to reduce our carbon footprint and lead the Green Data Center infrastructure revolution in the country,” he said