BHEL partners HIMA West Asia FZE, Dubai for railway signalling business

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with HIMA West Asia FZE, Dubai for railway signalling business.

HIMA is the world's leading solution provider for safety-related automation in the railways and process industries, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, the BHEL has entered into a strategic partnership agreement for the railway signalling business with HIMA West Asia FZE, Dubai (A wholly owned subsidiary of HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Germany). The BHEL has been supplying locomotives, electrics for EMU/MEMU, propulsion systems, traction motors, traction alternators, traction transformers, etc. to Indian Railways.

The partnership with HIMA will further enhance BHEL's offerings to Indian Railways, it said.