Home / Companies / News / BHEL partners HIMA West Asia FZE, Dubai for railway signalling business

BHEL partners HIMA West Asia FZE, Dubai for railway signalling business

HIMA is the world's leading solution provider for safety-related automation in the railways and process industries, a regulatory filing said

Bhel
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with HIMA West Asia FZE, Dubai for railway signalling business.

HIMA is the world's leading solution provider for safety-related automation in the railways and process industries, a regulatory filing said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the filing, the BHEL has entered into a strategic partnership agreement for the railway signalling business with HIMA West Asia FZE, Dubai (A wholly owned subsidiary of HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Germany). The BHEL has been supplying locomotives, electrics for EMU/MEMU, propulsion systems, traction motors, traction alternators, traction transformers, etc. to Indian Railways.

The partnership with HIMA will further enhance BHEL's offerings to Indian Railways, it said.

Also Read

Dubai rainfall explained: Cloud seeding to drainage management system

BHEL making India self-reliant in energy, infra: Heavy industries minister

Not cloud seeding, climate change to blame for Dubai floods: Scientists

Dubai gets over a year's worth of rainfall in 24hrs: Here's what happened

BHEL surges 10% on heavy volumes; stock hits over 8-year high

Shriram Group in talks with partner for wealth management business foray

REC Ltd net profit grows 33% to Rs 4,079 crore in March quarter

Sterlite Power bags Rs 2500 cr worth orders in Q4; FY24 wins surge 35% YoY

Go First's lenders consider liquidation after court order on planes

AstraZeneca's Covishield causes rare blood clot disorder TTS: What is it?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BhelDubaiRailways Middle East

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story