BHIVE leases over 900-seater office flex space to Nuvama at Mumbai's BKC

BHIVE has leased over 900 seats to Nuvama, a wealth management company, at its BHIVE Platinum workspace in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Adani Inspire.

Nuvama declined to comment on a query sent by Business Standard.

The deal, facilitated by real estate consultancy Colliers, consolidates Nuvama’s workforce. Its corporate office is already housed in the same BKC Inspire building, which accommodates over 700 seats.

Shesh Rao Paplikar, founder & CEO, BHIVE Workspace, said, "We are happy to welcome Nuvama to BHIVE Platinum BKC, Mumbai, our first significant expansion outside of Bengaluru. This landmark deal exemplifies our commitment to providing world-class, flexible office spaces that cater to the diverse needs of dynamic enterprises."

Riyaz Marfatia, COO, Nuvama Group, said, "We are pleased to partner with BHIVE for creating a workspace for our teams and helping us consolidate. This move will enhance collaboration and innovation, allowing us to better serve our customers and stakeholders."

"This deal is a testament to the growing demand for flexible office spaces in key business districts like BKC in Mumbai. Our collaboration with BHIVE and Nuvama showcases how strategic partnerships can drive significant value and opportunities for all parties involved. We are proud to have played a role in this record-setting agreement. We look forward to witnessing the continued growth of flexible workspaces in India," said Arpit Mehrotra, managing director, Office Services, Colliers India.

BHIVE Platinum BKC, a premier workspace in Mumbai, combines advanced technology, premium amenities, and a modern work environment for enterprises. This launch supports BHIVE's strategy to expand across India’s six major metros, solidifying its vision to transform the flexible workspace industry.

With plans to pursue an Rs 800 crore initial public offering (IPO) and expand by 3 million square feet over the next two years, BHIVE is on track to achieve a projected revenue of Rs 300 crore for the current financial year, reinforcing its growth trajectory.