BHP Group has made renewed bid approach to Anglo American: Report

Mining company BHP Group has made a renewed takeover approach to rival Anglo American , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, just months after the London-listed miner agreed merger plans with Canada's Teck Resources to create a global copper-focused heavyweight.

Anglo American declined to comment. BHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

BHP has made overtures to Anglo American in recent days, Bloomberg News reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter, adding that deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty of a deal.

Anglo American's market capitalisation is about $41.80 billion, while BHP's is around $132.18 billion, based on LSEG data.