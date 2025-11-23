Home / Companies / News / Carlyle launching $300 mn India side fund, eyes growth in key sectors

Carlyle launching $300 mn India side fund, eyes growth in key sectors

Carlyle's India fund will invest in financial services, advanced manufacturing, consumer, media and retail, technology and business services, and health care

Carlyle
Carlyle Group Inc. is launching an India side fund | Photo: Reuters
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Ranjani Raghavan
 
Carlyle Group Inc. is launching an India side fund to operate along the firm’s sixth pan-Asia investment vehicle, to tap opportunities in everything from tech to health care. 
 
The private equity fund focused on the South Asian country is targeting about $300 million and the International Finance Corporation has proposed an investment of as much as $60 million, according to a Nov. 20 disclosure. 
 
Carlyle’s India fund will invest in financial services, advanced manufacturing, consumer, media and retail, technology and business services, and health care, according to the disclosure. It will operate alongside Carlyle’s CAP VI, the firm’s latest regional Asia vehicle, excluding Japan.   
 
Carlyle declined to comment. The firm’s new India fund was first reported by VCCircle. The company raised a separate 430 billion yen ($2.7 billion) Japan fund last year.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SpiceJet resumes online services after technical glitch on website

Oyo Assets raises ₹125 crore in fresh funding round led by InCred

Adani group JV firm acquires Trade Castle Tech Park for ₹231 crore

UFlex to invest over ₹700 cr to expand packaging film capacity in Karnataka

Domestic PV volumes to grow by 5% this fiscal: Tata Motors PV CEO

Topics :Carlyle GroupCarlyleThe Carlyle Group

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story