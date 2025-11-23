NHAI subsidiary DMEDL likely to buy back ₹5,975 crore bonds this week

DME Development Limited (DMEDL), a fully owned subsidiary of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is planning to buy back ₹5,975 crore worth of its listed non-convertible debentures out of the ₹15,899 crore outstanding, sources said. The buyback is expected to be executed in the coming week.

The company has already repurchased ₹9,924 crore of bonds earlier. SBI Capital Markets is arranging the current buyback.

What is DMEDL’s role within the NHAI structure?

Incorporated in August 2020, DMEDL is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for financing, constructing and operating the Delhi–Mumbai Greenfield Expressway. It has received AAA ratings from CRISIL, CARE and India Ratings.

The entity was structured so that it undertakes fund-raising and financing, while NHAI retains responsibility for construction, operations and tolling under concession and implementation agreements. Why has the company opted for a buyback? Sources said DMEDL is opting for the buyback due to comfortable surplus cash on its books. In December 2024, the company issued 10-year green bonds totalling ₹775 crore, with a ₹500-crore base size and a ₹275-crore green-shoe option. How is the broader bond market positioned? The buyback comes at a time when the corporate bond market is showing signs of revival after muted issuance during Q2 and much of the current quarter.