No plan to hire Bigbasket CEO: Hari Menon rejects succession planning talk

Hari Menon, cofounder and chief executive officer of BigBasket, on Tuesday rejected reports that the online grocer’s founders were in talks with the board about succession planning and there were plans to hire a new CEO.

Menon told ‘Business Standard’ that the founders do not have a timeline in their contracts that requires them to step away from management roles.

“There is no plan to hire a CEO for Bigbasket and there isn’t any search that's been initiated,” Menon said.

Menon, Abhinay Choudhari, Vipul Parekh, V S Sudhakar and V S Ramesh set up BigBasket in 2011. Choudhari left the company after Tata Sons acquired the company in 2021 and Sudhakar quit earlier this year.