Suzlon's S144 wind turbine sets record with lowest carbon footprint

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Tuesday said its 'Made in India' wind turbine model, S144, has recorded the lowest product carbon footprint of 6.17 gCO2 per kilowatt-hour of electricity generated.
This achievement has been independently verified by Indian Register Quality Systems (IRQS), a certification and testing organization, a company statement said.
"With the S144, we prove that world-class clean energy can be designed and built sustainably in India.
"Our next step is to move from lowest-carbon manufacturing to true circularity, setting new benchmarks for the renewable energy industry," said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.
Recently, TV SD Poland, a globally renowned 150-year-old certification and testing organization, also verified S144 as a low-carbon footprint wind solution, the statement added.
Suzlon has redesigned the turbine to cut steel use by 2.5 times, incorporating recycled steel and scrap, while sourcing 83.25 per cent of components locally from Tier-1 Indian suppliers.
The use of low-carbon steel and renewable energy in manufacturing has further reduced emissions drastically, it said.
Additionally, Suzlon has been able to enhance the product lifecycle to 25 years, delivering long-term performance and advancing India's clean energy goals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app