Suzlon's S144 wind turbine sets record with lowest carbon footprint

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Tuesday said its 'Made in India' wind turbine model, S144, has recorded the lowest product carbon footprint of 6.17 gCO2 per kilowatt-hour of electricity generated.

This achievement has been independently verified by Indian Register Quality Systems (IRQS), a certification and testing organization, a company statement said.

"With the S144, we prove that world-class clean energy can be designed and built sustainably in India.

"Our next step is to move from lowest-carbon manufacturing to true circularity, setting new benchmarks for the renewable energy industry," said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.

Recently, TV SD Poland, a globally renowned 150-year-old certification and testing organization, also verified S144 as a low-carbon footprint wind solution, the statement added.