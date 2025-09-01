Home / Companies / News / ArcelorMittal South Africa job cuts likely to rise above 4,000: Report

ArcelorMittal South Africa job cuts likely to rise above 4,000: Report

The company has been reporting losses since 2023 and posted a half-year headline loss of 1.0 billion rand ($56 million) on persistently low sales volumes and low prices

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel
AMSA said it was "limited in what we can say in the public domain given the complexities of the matters under discussion and a cautionary announcement we issued recently", adding that "certain processes are still ongoing."
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) is planning to lay off 4,000 workers, nearly half its workforce and more than initially expected, with cuts now set to extend to its main Vanderbijlpark plants, a union said on Monday. 
The steelmaker previously announced plans to shut its long steel plants at Newcastle and Vereeniging this month, cutting 3,500 jobs, as talks with the government have failed to provide an alternative solution. 
AMSA said it was "limited in what we can say in the public domain given the complexities of the matters under discussion and a cautionary announcement we issued recently", adding that "certain processes are still ongoing." 
The company produces some 2.4 million metric tons of steel annually, about 4% of group output. 
The Solidarity union said AMSA had told employees that it was preparing "mass retrenchments involving more than 4,000 jobs".
Its statement said the cuts had been expanded to include Vanderbijlpark - AMSA's flagship operation, making flat steel. 
The company has been reporting losses since 2023 and posted a half-year headline loss of 1.0 billion rand ($56 million) on persistently low sales volumes and low prices. 
AMSA has twice deferred closing its long steel operations, which are buckling under the pressure of weak local demand, high electricity tariffs, poor freight logistics, competition from local scrap recycling mills and imports from China. 
The union accused the government of dragging its heels in seeking solutions. 
AMSA had asked the government to lower scrap export duties, which it says give recyclers an unfair advantage, and to impose tariffs on imports. It also sought favourable electricity and freight costs from state-owned utilities.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

L&T Semiconductor Technologies plans China entry, eyes $1 bn revenue

Ashok Leyland inks ₹5,000 cr pact with China's CALB for next-gen batteries

Apple inaugurates 3rd India store in Bengaluru; open for public from Sept 2

Tesla's sales rout in some European markets extends to eighth month

Premium

Not in a hurry to get GenAI agent to India: Walmart's Vinod Bidarkoppa

Topics :ArcelorMittalSouth Africalayoff

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story