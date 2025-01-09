Bigbasket signs MoU with AP govt to boost organic produce, market linkage

Online grocer Bigbasket on Thursday announced signing a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to strengthen the organic produce market linkage.

A press release from the Tata Group company said the partnership will enable Bigbasket to source organic fruits, vegetables, and staple items directly from organic farmers across the state and supply them to its distribution centres nationwide.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, marking a significant step towards strengthening the organic agriculture ecosystem and supporting the state's farmers, it said.

As part of the collaboration, Bigbasket will establish four new collection centres in AP, ensuring a daily supply of fresh, high-quality organic produce.

The initiative aims to improve the livelihoods of local organic farmers and enhance consumer access to sustainable, organic products.