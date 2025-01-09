Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / US pharma major Eli Lilly to establish second Indian GCC in Hyderabad

US pharma major Eli Lilly to establish second Indian GCC in Hyderabad

Company plans to employ 1,000-1,500 skilled professionals; GCC to focus on automation, AI

Eli Lilly & Co.
Image: Bloomberg
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US-based pharma major Eli Lilly and Company on Thursday announced plans to establish a new global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad to strengthen its digital strategy and service delivery.
 
The GCC, to be known as the Lilly Capability Centre India (LCCI), will be the company’s second centre in the country, following the establishment of its first GCC in Bengaluru in 2016.
 
While the company did not respond to queries regarding the investment in the Hyderabad GCC, a spokesperson said it is expected to be significant.
 
The company added that recruitment for the new site is underway, and the centre is expected to be operational by mid-2025.
 
The company plans to employ around 1,000 to 1,500 highly skilled professionals, including technology engineers and data scientists. Lilly currently employs over 3,000 people at its Bengaluru centre.
 
The Hyderabad GCC will initially focus on expanding the company’s capabilities in automation, artificial intelligence, software product engineering, and cloud computing to deliver advanced technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of Lilly’s business worldwide.

Also Read

Eli Lilly to set up global capability centre in Hyderabad, hire 1K people

Granules India focused on getting FDA nod for drug from Gagillapur by FY26

Here's why Alembic Pharma was buzzing in trade on December 20, details here

Nomura's upgrade to 'Buy' lifts Dr Reddy's share over 4% in weak market

Piramal Pharma up 7% as JM Financial initiates with 'Buy'; 36% upside eyed

 
A spokesperson for the company added that the centre would aim to improve service delivery capabilities across its global operations.
 
Commenting on the launch of the centre, Manish Arora, managing director, Lilly Capability Centre India (LCCI) Hyderabad, said that the centre will enhance Lilly’s technical capabilities, enabling it to better meet growing business demands, fully leverage technology in operations, and further expand its presence in India.
 
“Establishing this new centre in India is part of our global strategy to invest in growth markets. Our Bengaluru-based LCCI has been highly successful, and Hyderabad provides the ideal combination of infrastructure, talent, and a thriving ecosystem to support our expansion,” a spokesperson for Eli Lilly and Company added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swiggy launches Swiggy Serves; aims to distribute 50 million meals by 2030

Eco Hotels expands into Bengaluru, to unveil 2 new hotels by early Feb

TCS employee strength shrinks by 5,370 in Q3 after 2 quarters of growth

Madhya Pradesh High Court lifts stay on Religare Enterprises' AGM

Premium

ARPU gains, dividend trigger for Bharti Airtel as telecom enters new phase

Topics :Pharma CompaniesEli LillyHyderabad

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story