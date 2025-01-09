US pharma major Eli Lilly to establish second Indian GCC in Hyderabad

US-based pharma major Eli Lilly and Company on Thursday announced plans to establish a new global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad to strengthen its digital strategy and service delivery.

The GCC, to be known as the Lilly Capability Centre India (LCCI), will be the company’s second centre in the country, following the establishment of its first GCC in Bengaluru in 2016.

While the company did not respond to queries regarding the investment in the Hyderabad GCC, a spokesperson said it is expected to be significant.

The company added that recruitment for the new site is underway, and the centre is expected to be operational by mid-2025.

The company plans to employ around 1,000 to 1,500 highly skilled professionals, including technology engineers and data scientists. Lilly currently employs over 3,000 people at its Bengaluru centre.

The Hyderabad GCC will initially focus on expanding the company’s capabilities in automation, artificial intelligence, software product engineering, and cloud computing to deliver advanced technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of Lilly’s business worldwide.

Also Read

A spokesperson for the company added that the centre would aim to improve service delivery capabilities across its global operations.

Commenting on the launch of the centre, Manish Arora, managing director, Lilly Capability Centre India (LCCI) Hyderabad, said that the centre will enhance Lilly’s technical capabilities, enabling it to better meet growing business demands, fully leverage technology in operations, and further expand its presence in India.

“Establishing this new centre in India is part of our global strategy to invest in growth markets. Our Bengaluru-based LCCI has been highly successful, and Hyderabad provides the ideal combination of infrastructure, talent, and a thriving ecosystem to support our expansion,” a spokesperson for Eli Lilly and Company added.