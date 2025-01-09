Swiggy Instamart expands to 75+ cities, unveils plans for standalone app

Swiggy’s quick commerce platform, Swiggy Instamart, has expanded to over 75 cities across the country and will soon also be available as a standalone app. As one of Swiggy's flagship services, Instamart will continue to be accessible via Swiggy's unified platform, where it has delivered rapid growth in the past year. The Instamart app provides users with an even more direct experience, offering greater convenience by ensuring quicker access to Swiggy’s pioneering quick-commerce service.

"While it’s been clear for a while now that Swiggy Instamart is set to match Food Delivery in size, recent developments show it’s on track to surpass Food Delivery in both penetration and scale,” said Sriharsha Majety, managing director and group chief executive officer, Swiggy. “The positive reception in new cities and categories suggests Instamart could achieve far greater user adoption, going well beyond 100 million users. Instamart will remain a key offering within the Swiggy app, helping us amass the cross-pollination benefits of a unified app. The standalone app will be an add-on, augmenting our reach by meeting consumers where they are and ensuring we continue delivering the best possible experience in the category,” said Majety.

Amitesh Jha, chief executive officer of Swiggy Instamart, said Swiggy Instamart is on a rapid growth trajectory, offering a compelling value proposition with 10-minute deliveries and an expanding range of nearly 50,000 products.

“The launch of the Instamart app ensures seamless adoption and access to the service in a category that we believe we have only scratched the surface,” said Jha. “Whether consumers access Instamart via Swiggy or the standalone app, all Swiggy One, One Lite, and One BLCK benefits will apply, ensuring that our ever-growing user base continues to enjoy the same great perks,” said Jha.

This is not Swiggy’s first foray into standalone apps, even as the company has successfully built three major businesses—Food Delivery, Quick Commerce, and Dining Out—on its unified platform. An Instamart-first shortcut for the Swiggy app has already been available on the Android Play Store. Swiggy’s popular restaurant reservation service, Dineout, was acquired and integrated into the unified app while continuing to operate as a standalone app. Swiggy said it has constantly innovated with new offerings, such as Swiggy Daily and InsanelyGood, which have also been standalone apps. With many more new offerings planned for this year, Swiggy said it will continue to adapt to consumer needs, ensuring it serves its ecosystem in the best way possible.

Swiggy also recently launched a new app, Snacc, for the delivery of snacks, drinks, and meals in 15 minutes. According to sources, Swiggy plans to scale up the platform in other parts of the country as well. Snacc’s menu includes food items such as chocolate cookies, Indian breakfast, coffee, tea, eggs, rolls and sandwiches, meals, cold beverages, egg puffs, and cheese Maggi.

Before that, Swiggy in December said it had scaled up its 10-minute food delivery offering, Bolt, to over 400 cities and towns across the country.

Competition in the fast-growing quick commerce sector is heating up as Swiggy Instamart faces a tough challenge in narrowing the gap with Blinkit, which currently dominates the market.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024-25 (FY25), Instamart’s gross order value (GOV) rose by 42.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 75.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reaching Rs 3,382 crore. Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved to minus 10.6 per cent, compared to minus 18.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

In contrast, Blinkit reported a GOV of Rs 6,132 crore for the same period, showing 5 per cent Q-o-Q and 122 per cent Y-o-Y growth, despite operating at a larger scale. Blinkit has been contribution-positive since Q2 of 2023-24, while Instamart’s contribution margin stood at minus 1.9 per cent of GOV in Q2FY25.