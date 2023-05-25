Bikano eyes Rs 200-crore sales through export market, expects 40% growth



In order to tap opportunities in the global market, it has launched a range of frozen products in the international market and aims for a 40 percent year-on-year growth from the export market, the company said on Thursday. Snack and packaged food manufacturing company Bikano is eyeing sales worth Rs 200 crore through the export market in the current financial year (FY24).



Bikano has set its sights on targeting various countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East, with its range of frozen products. By expanding its reach to these regions, Bikano aims to cater to the diverse palates and preferences of consumers globally, it said in a statement. The company has its presence in more than 35 countries including the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Middle East, Africa and the Indian subcontinent. The brand has also collaborated with celebrities in order to reach more Indian diaspora around the world.



Bikano has curated its product lineup by offering numerous nutritious and delectable options that are free from preservatives. “With the increasing popularity of frozen snacks and meals worldwide, we recognize the immense potential within this category. Our focus remains on catering to the needs of retail consumers, and to that end, we have introduced affordable packages of 300 grams and 400 grams, comprising a wide range of savoury snacks, sweets, and frozen items,” said Manish Aggarwal, director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods.



The firm also launched its manufacturing plant in Greater Noida as part of its expansion strategy focussing on northern and eastern regions along with international export. The company has invested Rs 400 crore for the establishment of the new plant in order to meet the rising demand. In order to ensure that the frozen products adhere to international quality and safety standards, the company has implemented measures including relevant certifications, multiple quality checks, X-ray technology to identify and remove any foreign elements, and standardized Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Aggarwal said.



Bikano plans to align its marketing investments according to consumers' choice for digital platforms. The company also has manufacturing units in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and entered the Southern market last year by setting up a project in Hyderabad.

“Our strategy encompasses a comprehensive range of marketing channels, including above-the-line (ATL), below-the-line (BTL), and digital platforms, ensuring a seamless presence across various touchpoints and securing a significant portion of the international frozen market,” said Kush Aggarwal, head of marketing at Bikano.