BMW launches its 2023 Z4 Roadster at Rs 89.30 lakh for Indian market

BMW will offer the Z4 in its M Performance trim, M40i. The car comes with a standard two-year warranty with unlimited kilometres

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
German carmaker BMW has launched the 2023 Z4 Roadster in the Indian market. The vehicle has been priced at Rs 89.30 (Ex-showroom). The car will be sold as a completely built-up unit (CBU) model at all BMW dealerships.
The car will be available for purchase from June 2023 onwards. BMW will offer the Z4 in its M Performance trim, M40i. The car comes with a standard two-year warranty with unlimited kilometres.

The car sports 19-inch M light alloy wheels, M Sports Brakes, Cerium Grey finish and stylish exhaust tailpipes. The interior of the car comes with fine leather and Alcantara finish with blue contrast stitching along with blue piping.
The BMW Z4 is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine that is twin-turbocharged and produces 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. The engine sends power to the rear wheels.

Vikram Pawah, BMW Group India said in a statement that with its hallmark BMW sporting prowess, the new BMW Z4 draws inspiration from the historic roots of the brand.

He addedd that it is the epitome of driving pleasure with its powerful engine, rear-wheel drive and a vehicle concept centred around agility and dynamic excellence with a premium ambience.

"With its dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, the open-top two-seater takes the traditional roadster experience to the modern era. Driving memories are made of intense moments. Hitting a curve just right. Turning loose on a freeway. Dropping the top so the wind hits your hair. The BMW Z4 Roadster is the perfect machine to experience those moments," Pawah said.

First Published: May 25 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

