BMW launches its 2023 Z4 Roadster at Rs 89.30 lakh for Indian market

Vikram Pawah, BMW Group India said in a statement that with its hallmark BMW sporting prowess, the new BMW Z4 draws inspiration from the historic roots of the brand.
He addedd that it is the epitome of driving pleasure with its powerful engine, rear-wheel drive and a vehicle concept centred around agility and dynamic excellence with a premium ambience.
"With its dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, the open-top two-seater takes the traditional roadster experience to the modern era. Driving memories are made of intense moments. Hitting a curve just right. Turning loose on a freeway. Dropping the top so the wind hits your hair. The BMW Z4 Roadster is the perfect machine to experience those moments," Pawah said.