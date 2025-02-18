Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Billionaire Sunil Mittal's firm sells Airtel stake worth $976 million

Billionaire Sunil Mittal's firm sells Airtel stake worth $976 million

Indian Continental Investment Ltd., a founder entity of Bharti Airtel Ltd. sold 0.84 per cent stake or 51 million shares for Rs 8,485 crore ($976 million)

Sunil Bharti Mittal, billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd.
Sunil Bharti Mittal, billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd. | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By P R Sanjai
   
A unit owned by billionaire-founder Sunil Bharti Mittal sold shares worth $976 million in India’s No.2 wireless carrier, as the first-generation entrepreneur seeks funds for newer opportunities.
 
Indian Continental Investment Ltd., a founder entity of Bharti Airtel Ltd. sold 0.84 per cent stake or 51 million shares for Rs 8,485 crore ($976 million), nearly a fourth of which were picked up by another group firm Bharti Telecom Ltd., according to an exchange filing Tuesday.  
Names of other investors were not disclosed in the trade that happened at Rs 1660.46 per share, a small discount to Monday’s close of Rs 1,675.6. The shares were “allocated only to key marquee long only names, both global and domestic,” the filing said. 
 
The sale comes at a time when Mittal is expanding his business operations overseas with investments in Africa and UK-based satellite company OneWeb, which merged with Eutelsat in 2023. A unit of closely held Bharti Enterprises Ltd. bought a 24.5 per cent stake in BT Group Plc last year.
 
With this week’s transaction, Bharti Telecom now holds 40.47 per cent of Airtel, reinforcing its “previously stated intent of strengthening its position as the principal vehicle to hold controlling stake in Airtel,” the wireless carries said in an exchange filing Tuesday.

Also Read

Bharti Global completes acquisition of 24.5% of BT Group from Altice UK

Realme P3 series 5G smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower; SMIDs slip 1-2%; Nifty Auto, Metal, PSB, FMCG drag 1%

Premium

Builder-buyer agreement: Better after Rera, but buyers must remain vigilant

Godfrey Phillips share extends gains, zooms 55% in 3 days on strong Q3 show

 
Bharti Telecom had acquired about 1.2 per cent in Airtel from Indian Continental Investment in November, the filing said, boosting shareholding in the wireless carrier that competes with billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Check Point Software to set up first APAC R&D centre in Bengaluru

Titan targets stake in Damas Jewellery for Rs 4,500 cr; eyes GCC growth

Solitario Lab Grown Diamonds raises $3.6 million in pre-IPO funding

JioStar expands sports portfolio, rebrands channels ahead of IPL 2025

Honda ready to revive takeover talks if Nissan CEO Uchida steps down

Topics :Sunil Bharti MittalBharti AirtelBharti Airtel sharesBharti Telecom

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story