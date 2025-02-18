Check Point Software to set up first APAC R&D centre in Bengaluru

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

This expansion, unveiled during Check Point's annual CPX Bangkok 2025 conference, underscores the company's commitment to advancing cyber security innovation

Check Point software technologies
The Bengaluru facility will complement Check Point's primary R&D hub in Tel Aviv, Israel, the statement said. | Image: X
Press Trust of India Bangkok
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, a cyber security solutions provider, on Tuesday said it plans to establish its first Asia-Pacific Research and Development (R&D) Centre in Bengaluru, India.

This expansion, unveiled during Check Point's annual CPX Bangkok 2025 conference, underscores the company's commitment to advancing cyber security innovation while leveraging India's dynamic tech talent ecosystem.

"India is a global technology powerhouse, and our new R&D Centre in Bengaluru reflects our deep commitment to harnessing top-tier cyber security talent from the region," said Ruma Balasubramanian, President of APAC & Japan, Check Point Software Technologies.

"With this investment, we are not only expanding our footprint but also laying the foundation for cutting-edge security innovations that will benefit customers worldwide. This initiative also reinforces the country's role as a key player in global cyber security and digital innovation," she added.

According to a company statement, the Bengaluru R&D Centre will drive the development of core product lines like Check Point Quantum, which provides enterprise-grade network security, and place a strong emphasis on Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

The Bengaluru facility will complement Check Point's primary R&D hub in Tel Aviv, Israel, the statement said.

The 42,700-square-foot Bengaluru office, which officially opened last year, houses the marketing, sales, channel and security engineering teams, stands as Check Point's second-largest global facility, following its headquarters in Tel Aviv.

"We have now established a global R&D Centre within the same facility," it added.

The new R&D Centre, to be housed inside the Bengaluru office, is designed to accommodate over 100 engineers initially, with the flexibility to scale as business needs evolve.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is an AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

