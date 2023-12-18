Biocon Biologics completes integration of Viatris' biosimilars business

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has announced the successful completion of the integration of the acquired biosimilars business across approximately 120 countries, a year ahead of schedule.

The final phase of the integration involved transitioning over 10 emerging markets, along with Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, into Biocon Biologics' direct control. This brings the total number of countries the company operates in to approximately 120, including a direct presence in the United States, Canada, Europe, and 9 key emerging markets.



This reach will allow Biocon Biologics to directly market its portfolio of 8 commercialised biosimilars, including Ogivri, Hertraz (biosimilar Trastuzumab), Abevmy (biosimilar Bevacizumab), Fulphila (biosimilar Pegfilgrastim), Hulio (biosimilar Adalimumab), Nepexto (biosimilar Etanercept), Semglee (biosimilar Glargine), and Kirsty (biosimilar Aspart). This portfolio covers therapeutic areas such as diabetology, oncology, and immunology and is manufactured at the company’s facilities in India and Malaysia.

Speaking on this, Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director of Biocon Biologics, stated, "The conclusion of this final wave of transition is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of Biocon Biologics' transformation to a fully integrated global company."

Matthew Erick, Chief Commercial Officer - Advanced Markets at Biocon Biologics, stated, "We are extremely pleased to have reached this historic moment and are proud to say that biosimilars are not just what we do – they are all that we do."

Speaking on the opportunities presented by the integration, Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer - Emerging Markets at Biocon Biologics, stated, "This presents a unique opportunity for our teams to take Brand Biocon Biologics directly to many markets. This self-led business model in key emerging markets will take us closer to patients, ministries of health, prescribers, and payers. It will allow us to expand affordable access to larger patient pools in these emerging markets, thus enabling equitable access to high-quality biosimilars."

Biocon Biologics bought Viatris’ global biosimilars business last year to become one of the top five global players in the space. The Company has a pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets across diabetology, oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, and other non-communicable diseases.

Earlier in 2023, over 70 emerging markets were integrated in July, the North America business transitioned in September, and the European business in November.

Biocon Biologics has made several key leadership appointments, built new capabilities and infrastructure from the ground up, and set up dedicated teams to address the growing needs of patients and customers through self-led and partner or distributor-led commercial models.