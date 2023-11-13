Home / Companies / News / Biocon biologics receives marketing approval by MHRA for YESAFILI in UK

Biocon biologics receives marketing approval by MHRA for YESAFILI in UK

This approval follows the green light granted by the European Commission (EC) for marketing authorisation in the European Union (EU) back in September

Anjali Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 8:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, on Monday announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK has granted marketing authorisation for YESAFILI, a biosimilar of Aflibercept.
 
This approval follows the green light granted by the European Commission (EC) for marketing authorisation in the European Union (EU) back in September.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


YESAFILI, classified as an ophthalmology product, is designed to address various eye conditions, including neovascular (wet AMD) age-related macular degeneration, visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (branch RVO or central RVO), visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DME), and visual impairment due to myopic choroidal neovascularisation (myopic CNV). The biosimilar exhibits a high degree of similarity to the reference product Eylea® (aflibercept).

Commenting on this, a company spokesperson stated, “We are very pleased to receive the MHRA approval for YESAFILI, biosimilar Aflibercept, which will enable us to address the needs of patients impacted by macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, in the UK. This approval will expand our biosimilar offerings to patients across the globe, building on our oncology and diabetes product portfolios."

In the UK, Aflibercept brand sales reached USD 790 million as of June 2023, according to IQVIA LC$.

Biocon Biologics is a global biopharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures high-quality, affordable biosimilars and insulins. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, and has a global presence with operations in over 120 countries.

Also Read

F&O Strategy for Biocon: HDFC Securities recommends a Bull Spread

Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets

Biocon Biologics gets positive opinion from EMA for ophthalmology product

Biocon Biologics gains EU approval for Aflibercept biosimilar, YESAFILI

Medicines for anxiety, diabetes to get cheaper as NPPA fixes ceiling prices

Tata Steel cuts 800 jobs in the Netherlands to increase profitability

Avaya to add India staff strength by 20% over next year: Global CEO

CRISIL Ratings upgrades Jindal Stainless' rating to stable from positive

Adani used renewable source to supply 4 hrs of power to Mumbai on Diwali

Biocon Biologics gets marketing authorisation for biosimilar from MHRA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BioconMedicinesIndian healthcareEuropean Commission

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story