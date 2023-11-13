Adani used renewable source to supply 4 hrs of power to Mumbai on Diwali

Power utility company Adani Electricity on Monday said it relied completely on renewable sources for supply of power to Mumbai for four hours on Diwali day.

Adani Electricity supplied 1,200 MW of power from renewable sources to its 3 million subscribers between 10 AM and 2 PM, which meant that over 40 per cent of the financial capital's power needs were derived from renewable energy.

The peak demand of the financial capital on Sunday morning was over 2,500 MW, which went up to 2,776 MW in the evening.

Mumbai is currently struggling to check pollution level and improve air quality.

A bulk of the power supplied to the financial capital comes from adjoining areas, while the state authorities have recently asked a rival power generation company to halve the emission of particulate matter from its plant to help reduce pollution.

In a statement, Adani Electricity said it had planned the exercise in advance by sourcing power from solar and wind generation.

"Achieving 100 per cent renewable energy is a first and a significant milestone in Mumbai's energy transition, demonstrating that renewables can significantly power Mumbai city with reliable and sustainable electricity at competitive tariffs," the company's managing director Kandarp Patel said.

The statement said the company has sourced 38 per cent of the power supplied to consumers from renewable sources in 2023 and reaffirmed its commitment to increase it to 60 per cent by 2027.