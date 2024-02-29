Biocon Biologics signs agreement with Janssen Biotech for psoriasis drug

Biocon arm Biocon Biologics announced that it has signed a settlement and license agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc., and Johnson & Johnson (collectively known as Janssen) that clears the way to commercialize its Bmab 1200, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara, in the US. Stelara is approved for the treatment of psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis which had sales of $7 billion in the United States in 2023.

The agreement licenses Biocon Biologics to launch in the USA in February 2025, once approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Biocon said that the U.S. FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bmab 1200 (bUstekinumab) for review under the 351(k) pathway. Biocon Biologics and Janssen have finalized the settlement agreement to dismiss the pending Inter Partes Review (IPR) for the US before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“This settlement agreement reflects our commitment and focus on science and innovation. We are pleased that this allows Biocon Biologics to be amongst the first launch group to offer a reliable, high-quality biosimilar option to patients and healthcare providers in the United States with our bUstekinumab, Bmab 1200,” said Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics.

“This development enables Biocon Biologics to build further on our existing immunology franchise in the US. As a fully integrated biosimilars company, Biocon Biologics is committed to expanding access to life-changing treatments with our broad portfolio of products,” added Tambe.

Stelara (Ustekinumab), a monoclonal antibody medication that prevents abnormal regulation of interleukin-associated immune diseases, has been approved for the treatment of psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.