Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Sons, holding firm of group, may raise Rs 55,000 cr via IPO: Report

4 other group companies likely to hit the market too to raise funds, it says

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
The Tata group is considering selling a 5 per cent stake in Tata Sons, its holding company, through an initial public offering (IPO) to raise about Rs 55,000 crore at an estimated valuation of Rs 11 trillion, said a Kotak Securities report on Thursday.

Tata Sons is classified as an ‘upper-layer’ non-banking financial company by the Reserve Bank of India. It has to be listed on the stock exchanges by September 2025 to meet the regulator’s norms, said Kotak Securities. The last big IPO was the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India’s public issue of Rs 21,000 crore in May 2022, it said.

An email sent to Tata Sons on Thursday did not get a response.

Kotak Securities said four other Tata group companies are likely to hit the IPO market to raise funds. These are battery storage firm Tata AutoComp, online grocer BigBasket, aerospace firm Tata Advanced Systems, and satellite TV distribution firm Tata Play. BigBasket’s IPO may come by early 2025 as the company is about to become profitable.

Tata Play, in which Tata Sons has a 41.5 per cent stake, has filed a confidential draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

A senior banker said the Tata Sons IPO, if launched, will lead to the exit of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns 18.4 per cent stake in the company. “But as of now we don’t have any indication from the Tata group that they would launch an IPO of the holding company,” said the banker, asking not to be named.

Kotak Securities said the Adani Group and Reliance Industries plan IPOs for their unlisted companies in a positive market. Early this week, loss-making telecom firm Vodafone Idea announced that it would raise Rs 20,000 crore by selling new shares. 

Topics :IPOTata SonsRBIKotak

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

