Biocon inks pact with Sandoz for sale of 2 biosimilar products in Australia

Biocon Biologics on Friday said it has inked a five-year pact with pharmaceutical company Sandoz AG regarding the sale and distribution of two cancer treatment biosimilar products in Australia

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 11:21 AM IST
The agreement provides Sandoz the exclusive rights to promote, sell and distribute biosimilars Trastuzumab and Bevacizumab in Australia, Biocon Biologics said in a statement.

Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd.

Under the agreement, Sandoz will distribute the Biocon Biologics' brands, Ogivri (Trastuzumab) and Abevmy (Bevacizumab), and facilitate the sustained access of these medications that were previously distributed by another pharmaceutical company to patients in Australia.

Trastuzumab is a biosimilar of Herceptin and Bevacizumab is a biosimilar of Avastin and utilised for the treatment of various cancers.

"Following the recent establishment of our strategic partnership with Sandoz in Japan, our agreement with Sandoz in Australia marks another important milestone of our global partnership and growth strategy," Matt Erick, Chief Commercial Officer - Advanced Markets at Biocon Biologics, said.

This relationship is also a crucial step for patients in Australia, ensuring continued access to high-quality, affordable biosimilar medicines used in oncology, he added.

Topics :Bioconbiocon stockKiran Mazumdar ShawAustraliaPharma industry

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

