Biocon's next chapter: A leadership team built for the next decade

“Claire is the kind of leader the next chapter of Biocon needs,” said a senior partner at a Bengaluru-based life sciences advisory firm. “Kiran built Biocon by making the contrarian bet on biologics when nobody in India believed it was possible. Claire’s contrarian bet has been on bifunctional oncology biologics. That intellectual courage runs in the family.”

Eric and Thomas

Eric Mazumdar and Thomas Roberts represent two of the capabilities Biocon believes it will increasingly need in the next phase of growth: AI and deep US healthcare expertise. Eric Mazumdar, a Caltech professor specialising in AI and economics, has been a non-executive director on the Biocon board since 2021 and now chairs its science and technology transformation committee. He also helps drive a group-wide AI task-force focused on deploying artificial intelligence across research, development and operations. Mazumdar-Shaw describes him as “a very interesting combination of AI and economics” who can help Biocon become “a very strong AI-led company as a group.”