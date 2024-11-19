Bioengineering is really the way we have to move forward: Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon & Biocon Biologics, highlighted the transformative potential of technology and biology in addressing global challenges. She emphasised that advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and bioengineering are unlocking new frontiers in fields like energy, medicine, and climate change.

“Today, we are at an inflection point when it comes to technology. Up until now, we used to scratch at the surface because we couldn't really understand the mysteries of biology. Today, this is the power of these technologies—AI and quantum computing—which is helping us understand biology. I do believe that biology has a lot to offer us in answering some of the biggest questions surrounding us,” added Mazumdar-Shaw.

Speaking at a session of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, Mazumdar-Shaw called for an interdisciplinary approach, merging life sciences with technology to drive innovation. She also discussed the need for efficient biomanufacturing and the importance of leveraging data to accelerate breakthroughs in personalised medicine, drug development, and sustainability, concluding that the future of biology holds immense promise for solving the world’s most pressing issues.

“The challenge before us is incredibly exciting. Bioengineering, where computer science, engineering, and life sciences intersect, offers tremendous potential. Bioengineering is really the way we have to move forward. We must seize this opportunity to merge these disciplines and drive innovation. The power of data and technology is transforming biology, and now is the time for us to leverage these tools to shape a future that addresses some of the world’s most pressing issues. This is our moment to lead the way in this new era of science,” added Mazumdar-Shaw.

Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, in a biotech session, highlighted the Union Government’s recently approved BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) policy as a landmark initiative. He emphasised that the policy would foster high-performance biomanufacturing.

Delivering the keynote address on “Biomanufacturing E3 – Towards a Viksit Bharat” at the 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, Gokhale stated that the BioE3 policy would drive scientific, industrial, and societal advancements in the years ahead.

More From This Section

“Biotechnology will influence every aspect of our lives—food, water, energy, and the environment. The critical question is whether we will actively participate in this transformation or be left behind,” Gokhale remarked.

Furthermore, Gokhale highlighted the pivotal role of science and technology in the nation’s development, adding that technological innovations are shaping the future in unimaginable ways. “Biotechnology is poised to transform lives in ways that were once considered impossible. Yesterday’s unimaginable jokes are becoming today’s reality due to advancements in technology,” he said.

Discussing Bengaluru’s potential, Gokhale noted that the city is well-positioned as a hub for bioeconomic research and development. He emphasised that Bengaluru’s ecosystem provides a conducive environment to achieve the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047,’ a goal set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, he cautioned against the challenges posed by middle-income country traps, particularly in sectors like agriculture. “These challenges must be addressed and resolved through technological innovations if we are to fully realise the benefits of a biotech-driven economy and achieve the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat,’” he added.