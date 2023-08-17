Biotech firm Illumina is enhancing its presence in the Indian market

San Diego-based $32.7 billion biotech company Illumina is enhancing its presence in the Indian market, anticipating that the addressable market for genomic sequencing and testing will almost double from its current levels by 2027.

In a conversation with Business Standard, Joydeep Goswami, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer of Illumina, explained that as the GDP per capita grows, so does spending on healthcare, with people demanding better care. “Our mission is to use genomics for the advancement of healthcare. We have been involved in the Genome India Project (which has been sequencing genomes from the Indian population); we have been working in the area of infectious diseases like tuberculosis (TB). The idea is to sequence populations in India and understand diseases like cancer from an Indian genome perspective. This is the right time to enhance our presence in India,” he said.

Illumina is establishing a new office in Bengaluru, expanding after almost 16 years of collaboration with its channel partner in India, Premas Life Sciences. Illumina will continue to work with Premas to grow the genomics market in India. The company estimates that the current size of the addressable market in India is between $50-65 million, and it could surpass $100 million by 2027.

In addition to its other work, Illumina has been involved in the TB programme in India. Alongside its partner GenoScreen, it has developed a specific test to identify different strains of TB. Illumina distributes this test globally, especially in countries affected by TB. India has set an ambitious target to eliminate TB by 2025.

Goswami noted the prevalence of multi-drug resistant (MDR) TB cases in India. Illumina's sequencing technique has already been endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a method to identify strains of drug-resistant TB. Essentially, if the test can predict resistance to specific antibiotics, the treatment can be tailored to the patient, thus enhancing its effectiveness.

Goswami revealed that they are cooperating with the Indian government at both Central and state levels, trying to promote the adoption of sequencing earlier in the TB treatment process. He further stated that India can leverage the Covid-19 infrastructure of molecular diagnostics for TB. Illumina’s method provides results within 24-48 hours, a marked improvement on the conventional culture process which can take almost a month. This allows for the selection of the right antibiotic for the patient.

“We are working with 11 states in India on TB; 7 are the most active: Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra,” Goswami added.

While Illumina is reducing its workforce in the US, it plans to hire in India, where it currently employs only 30 people.

Goswami emphasised that they look at emerging markets and invest early in selected ones. “We have done this in Brazil and China,” he added.

The significance of Indian genomic sequencing is becoming vital for the global pharmaceutical industry. It will contribute more representative data to the global database (which is predominantly European data), thereby helping to develop more targeted therapies for diseases.

The Genome India Project is approximately two-thirds complete as of April 2023 and is scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The full findings have not yet been released, but around 7,000 genomes have been sequenced, with around 3,000 already available to researchers.