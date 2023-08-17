Home / Companies / News / Material solutions firm 3M launches abrasive robotics lab in Bengaluru

Material solutions firm 3M launches abrasive robotics lab in Bengaluru

"India is a growing market and that is why we are investing in the abrasive robotics lab in the country," said Terry Ceulemans, Global Application Engineering Director, 3M

BS Reporter Bengaluru
Robotics, automation

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
Material solutions company 3M has inaugurated its first abrasive robotics lab in India, located at its Bengaluru centre. This addition brings the global count of such labs to 17 within the company.

3M India, the Indian listed entity of 3M, has approximately 1,100 employees, forming part of the overall employee base of about 90,000 people. Out of these 1,100 employees, approximately 10 per cent are part of the research and development (R&D) team.

Though specifics were not shared, Hari Parthasarathi, Application Engineer Leader for India, Southeast Asia (SEA), and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) at 3M, stated that as demand grows, the company has plans to increase the headcount.

“India is a growing market, and that is why we are investing in the abrasive robotics lab in the country,” expressed Terry Ceulemans, Global Application Engineering Director at 3M.

Company executives revealed that 3M's growth in India is propelled by a rise in customers seeking automation solutions. They noted that the current focus on exports is driving the need for stringent quality control, which in turn is fuelling demand.

3M utilises robotic processing in its manufacturing operations and product development within its labs. It also employs emerging technologies such as machine learning to create automation-ready products that perform highly in industrial settings.

With a focus on aiding manufacturers in using automation to create higher-quality parts more swiftly and at a reduced cost, 3M also aims to address labour challenges and improve worker safety.

In financial terms, 3M India recorded a net profit of Rs 129.21 crore for the June quarter, an increase of 53.4 per cent from Rs 84.26 crore in the same period last year. Net sales for the quarter stood at Rs 1,049.7 crore, marking an 11.2 per cent rise from Rs 943.6 crore in the previous year.

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

