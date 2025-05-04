Home / Companies / News / Black Box targets doubling India revenue as digital demand surges

Black Box targets doubling India revenue as digital demand surges

Essar Group's Black Box to double India headcount and revenue as it ramps up investment in AI-led digital infrastructure, public-sector tech and secure IT services

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Black Box Ltd, a digital infrastructure firm listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, is aiming to double its India revenue within the next three to four years, as the country ramps up modernisation and demand for advanced digital infrastructure intensifies, a top executive said.
 
“This is a comprehensive digital infrastructure overhaul in India,” said Sanjeev Verma, Whole-time Director at Black Box. “We anticipate an exceptionally dynamic period over the next four to five years as demand for cutting-edge digital solutions accelerates.”
 
Despite having a population four times that of the US, India’s data centre capacity remains limited at 800–900 megawatts — just a fraction of America’s, he said. 
 
Black Box, an Essar Group company, sees this supply-demand gap as a structural growth opportunity, particularly as India fast-tracks AI adoption and digital transformation.
 
The company has earmarked over 25 per cent of the ₹400 crore raised in a recent funding round for domestic expansion, Verma said. Investments will focus on strategic infrastructure sectors such as transportation, logistics and government, with a sharp emphasis on public-sector digitisation.

Black Box is also expanding its Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, planning to double headcount at the site to 1,000 over the next 12 months. Once completed, the facility will house roughly one-third of the company’s global workforce of 3,000.
 
The firm recently secured a five-year cybersecurity services contract with one of India’s largest municipal corporations, covering 20,000 employees — underscoring heightened demand for secure public-sector IT infrastructure.
 
Verma highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence on digital infrastructure needs. “The rise of AI adoption requires state-of-the-art, high-performance infrastructure — from data centres to secure networking solutions,” he said. “This presents significant growth potential for Black Box and reinforces our long-term positioning.”
 
First Published: May 04 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

