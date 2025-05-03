RackBank to scale up Raipur Datacentre Park investment to ₹3,000 crore

Datacentre infrastructure firm RackBank plans to scale up investment in its newly launched AI datacentre park in Raipur to Rs 3,000 crore in five years, the company said on Saturday.

The company has launched its new purpose-built AI Datacentre Park in Raipur, the first in Chhattisgarh. The facility was inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai

"Spread across 13.5 acres, the new AI Datacentre Park has been built on an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore which is scalable to Rs 3,000 crore in 5 years," the company said in a statement.

The facility capable of housing 100,000 GPUs (Graphics Processing Unit) and 80MW power to support growing demand for advanced Al workloads.

"The launch of RackBank's cutting-edge AI Datacentre Park marks a major step in our journey towards a digital and knowledge-driven economy," Sai said.

The construction of the new AI Datacentre Park will be completed in four phases with an initial capacity of 80 MW in Phase 1 which will be scalable to 160 MW in Phase 4. The park will be built using advanced liquid cooling technology, the statement said.

"The new facility will provide greater cost efficiencies to businesses by scaling and leveraging India's GPU compute capacity to meet India's AI needs. The campus will serve as a hub for collaboration between academia, industry, and government, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and technological advancement by helping businesses harness the true power of AI," Narendra Sen, Founder & CEO of RackBank said.