TCS partners with Kuwait's Jazeera Airways to drive AI-led transformation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Kuwait's Jazeera Airways to drive AI-led transformation aimed at enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

The collaboration aims to modernize Jazeera Airways' digital platforms, including its website and mobile apps, and introduce an advanced AI-powered chatbot to enhance the customer experience.

As part of this, TCS will deploy its expertise in artificial intelligence, platform engineering, and user experience design to create a seamless, hyper-personalised journey for travellers.

"By leveraging TCS' expertise in agentic AI and platform engineering, Jazeera Airways aims to unlock new revenue streams, enhance its digital channels, and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences, positioning itself at the forefront of innovation and customer-centric transformation in the aviation sector," TCS said in a statement.

The airline's CEO, Barathan Pasupathi, emphasized that the partnership with TCS is laying the groundwork for a new era focused on seamless, customer-centric travel.

Jazeera Airways operates flights to over 60 destinations across the Middle East, South Asia, and Europe, having served more than 5 million passengers since its inception in 2004 as Middle East's first private airline.