Home / Companies / News / Black Box-Wind River deal to drive edge, cloud growth with ₹1,350 cr boost

Black Box-Wind River deal to drive edge, cloud growth with ₹1,350 cr boost

Black Box has partnered with Wind River to deliver AI-driven edge and cloud solutions, targeting ₹1,350 crore revenue in five years across India, Middle East and global markets

fact check, Technology
Representational Image: The companies are targeting industries from manufacturing and industrial automation to retail, financial services, automotive and telecom.
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Black Box Ltd, the BSE-listed technology arm of Essar Group, said on Thursday it has signed a global strategic partnership with Wind River to deliver next-generation edge and cloud solutions. The company expects the deal to generate about ₹1,350 crore ($162 million) in revenue over five years.
 
Preferred status for Wind River software
 
Under the agreement, Black Box has secured preferred status to deliver Wind River’s software in India and the Middle East, while also handling end-user customer engagements across multiple geographies. The tie-up positions Black Box to drive enterprise adoption of AI-driven workloads, scalable private cloud deployments, and intelligent edge systems.
 
“This partnership with Wind River is a significant milestone for Black Box,” said Sanjeev Verma, the company’s president and chief executive officer. “By combining Wind River’s proven technologies with our deep integration expertise, we are well-positioned to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises in high-growth markets.”
 
Targeting multiple industries
 
The companies plan to serve industries ranging from manufacturing and industrial automation to retail, financial services, automotive, and telecom. They will focus on delivering secure, scalable, and resilient digital infrastructure. The partnership also marks Black Box’s entry into hyperconverged and edge computing at scale.
 
Market reaction
 
Shares of Black Box were trading 2 per cent higher at ₹543 apiece in Friday morning trades.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quick-commerce player Zepto builds $1 bn war chest to take on competition

Tata Power arm to invest ₹1,200 cr to develop 80 MW FDRE renewable project

Ashoka Buildcon takes 61% stake in JTCL with ₹166 crore acquisition deal

Wintrack shuts ops over Chennai Customs bribes; dept denies, MoF steps in

Reliance Retail worth $143 billion, Jio valued at $135 billion: JP Morgan

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAI technologyCloud services

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story