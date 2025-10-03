Black Box-Wind River deal to drive edge, cloud growth with ₹1,350 cr boost

Black Box Ltd, the BSE-listed technology arm of Essar Group, said on Thursday it has signed a global strategic partnership with Wind River to deliver next-generation edge and cloud solutions. The company expects the deal to generate about ₹1,350 crore ($162 million) in revenue over five years.

Preferred status for Wind River software

Under the agreement, Black Box has secured preferred status to deliver Wind River’s software in India and the Middle East, while also handling end-user customer engagements across multiple geographies. The tie-up positions Black Box to drive enterprise adoption of AI-driven workloads, scalable private cloud deployments, and intelligent edge systems.