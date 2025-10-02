JP Morgan values Reliance Retail at $121 bn, Jio Infocomm at $92 bn

A month after Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, announced the listing of its telecom arm, global bank JP Morgan has valued Reliance Retail at $121 billion and Reliance Jio Infocomm at $92 billion in its latest analysis.

It said Reliance Industries Ltd’s consumer businesses are set to drive nearly all of the group’s earnings growth in the coming years. “Reliance Retail and Telecom now account for 54 per cent of total FY25 consolidated EBITDA. On our estimates, they will account for almost all of the net EBITDA growth over the next three years,” analysts wrote in a September 30 report.

Reliance Retail is valued at Rs 10.5 trillion, or Rs 776 per share, based on a 34.5x blended multiple of FY27–28 EBITDA. JP Morgan forecasts segment EBITDA of Rs 344 billion in FY27, rising to Rs 390 billion in FY28. The brokerage noted that Reliance Retail trades below Avenue Supermarts’ 42x multiple, and said any crystallisation of valuation upside through an IPO or stake sale could provide further gains. Reliance Jio Infocomm is valued at Rs 8 trillion, or Rs 592 per share, using a 13x multiple of FY27–28 EBITDA. The business is projected to deliver Rs 864 billion of EBITDA in FY27, increasing to nearly Rs 976 billion in FY28. JP Morgan expects a broader tariff increase ahead of Jio’s planned 2026 listing, noting this would support profitability.

By contrast, Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals segment is valued at Rs 4.85 trillion, or Rs 358 per share, highlighting the shift in the company’s value composition from refining and petrochemicals to consumer businesses. Smaller valuations are ascribed to exploration and production, real estate, and semiconductor/renewables. JP Morgan maintained its Overweight rating on Reliance with a September 2026 price target of Rs 1,695, citing comfortable relative valuations, the prospect of positive free cash flow as telecom spending fades, and management’s guidance of keeping net debt-to-EBITDA below 1x. With an EBITDA run-rate of about $20 billion annually, the brokerage said Reliance should turn cash-flow positive despite continued capital expenditure in new energy, retail, and petrochemicals.