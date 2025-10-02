Zepto to raise $450 million led by Calpers, valuation jumps to $7 billion

Quick commerce player Zepto is set to raise $450 million, valuing the company at $7 billion. Post this round, Zepto will have created a war chest of $1 billion, according to sources in the know.

The current round, a mix of primary and secondary funding, is being led by US pension fund Calpers, along with existing investors General Catalyst, Avra, Lightspeed, StepStone and Nexus Venture Partners. So far, Zepto has raised $2 billion at a valuation of $5 billion. Last year, it had raised $1.35 billion.

The push to build a $1 billion war chest comes at a time when competition in the quick commerce space is intensifying, with e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart also entering the market.

Sources said Zepto has managed to reduce its cash burn significantly, enabling it to hold $1 billion in cash. “Zepto was burning around Rs 180 crore every quarter. However, since May this cash burn has been brought down to double digits. One reason for this achievement has been the new revenue layers the company has built,” said a source in the know. These revenue streams include advertising and the launch of private labels on the platform. In April this year, Aadit Palicha, co-founder and chief executive officer, said the advertising vertical had reached an annual revenue run-rate (ARR) of $200 million, up from around $40 million last year, as he told Y Combinator’s Garry Tan.