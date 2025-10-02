Home / Companies / News / Zepto to raise $450 million led by Calpers, valuation jumps to $7 billion

Zepto to raise $450 million led by Calpers, valuation jumps to $7 billion

Zepto is raising $450 million in a round led by Calpers at a $7 billion valuation, building a $1 billion war chest as quick commerce competition intensifies in India

Zepto
Sources said Zepto has managed to reduce its cash burn significantly, enabling it to hold $1 billion in cash. (Photo: Reuters)
Shivani Shinde
Oct 02 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Quick commerce player Zepto is set to raise $450 million, valuing the company at $7 billion. Post this round, Zepto will have created a war chest of $1 billion, according to sources in the know.
 
The current round, a mix of primary and secondary funding, is being led by US pension fund Calpers, along with existing investors General Catalyst, Avra, Lightspeed, StepStone and Nexus Venture Partners. So far, Zepto has raised $2 billion at a valuation of $5 billion. Last year, it had raised $1.35 billion.
 
The push to build a $1 billion war chest comes at a time when competition in the quick commerce space is intensifying, with e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart also entering the market.
 
Sources said Zepto has managed to reduce its cash burn significantly, enabling it to hold $1 billion in cash.
 
“Zepto was burning around Rs 180 crore every quarter. However, since May this cash burn has been brought down to double digits. One reason for this achievement has been the new revenue layers the company has built,” said a source in the know.
 
These revenue streams include advertising and the launch of private labels on the platform. In April this year, Aadit Palicha, co-founder and chief executive officer, said the advertising vertical had reached an annual revenue run-rate (ARR) of $200 million, up from around $40 million last year, as he told Y Combinator’s Garry Tan.
 
“With verticals such as advertising, which have turned profitable, the firm has been able to reduce cash burn. In addition, several marketing campaigns on the platform are co-funded with brands,” the source said.
 
The need for a war chest also stems from the fact that competitors are sitting on large reserves and are expanding their dark store networks. For instance, Eternal, the parent firm of Blinkit, had total cash of $3.3 billion as of March 31, 2025. Swiggy’s cash pile stands at $1.1 billion.
 
Media reports have also indicated that Tata Sons is looking to raise about $1.3 billion for its digital platforms BigBasket and 1mg.

Oct 02 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

