EPL to merge with Indovida, creating $2 billion packaging platform

EPL Limited, a global leader in flexible packaging, on Sunday announced that it has signed definitive agreements with Indovida India Private Limited for a merger.

While EPL is backed by Blackstone, Indovida, a leading global rigid PET packaging platform, is backed by Indorama Ventures.

"The combined platform will have a valuation of $2 billion, with EPL being valued at $1.2 billion (70 per cent higher than its Friday’s closing price) and Indovida being valued at $0.7 billion," stated a release by the company.

The merger will establish a stronger platform by combining the packaging portfolio and capabilities, expanding global access, and enhancing the addressable market size, growth potential and financial metrics, the release further stated.

"This marks a pivotal step in EPL’s evolution from a single-format flexible packaging leader to a scaled, multi-format packaging platform, purpose-built to serve global and regional customers across high-growth emerging markets," it added. The merged entity will be one of the leading emerging market-focused packaging companies with $1 billion of revenue, and will leverage EPL and Indovida’s industry-leading positions in emerging markets. At least 75 per cent of the merged company’s revenue is from emerging markets. A complementary geographical presence will drive higher growth. "This merger represents a defining moment in EPL’s journey and helps transform EPL into a broader multi-format packaging platform with unmatched presence in high-growth emerging markets, focused on innovation for large and emerging brands," said Hemant Bakshi, managing director and global chief executive officer, EPL, in the release.