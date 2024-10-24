Blinkit rolls out Seller Hub for easier onboarding of sellers, brands

Zomato-owned quick commerce platform Blinkit on Wednesday launched its seller programme, called Seller Hub, Blinkit Chief Technology Officer Sajal Gupta said in a LinkedIn post. This is modelled after e-commerce firm Amazon's Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA).

The Blinkit Seller Hub will help brands and sellers onboard the quick commerce platform without needing to interface with an intermediary. It offers services such as inventory tracking, dark store-wise availability, catalogue and pricing management, and advertising.

“We want to create a seller programme in quick commerce that is significantly better than any other, and our benchmark has always been the OG, FBA Amazon. To that end, we have launched Blinkit Seller Hub (seller.blinkit.com) to make selling via Blinkit completely self-serve for brands, without the need to interface with any intermediary or with us (of course, we are here if brands need us),” said Gupta. “We believe we can serve the community of brands better by building tech that gives them more power and control over their quick commerce presence. Over 200 brands already have access to their Seller Hub, and we are rolling out to more brands soon after the required document verifications.”

Blinkit recently introduced a new service allowing returns and exchanges for clothing and footwear within 10 minutes in select cities across India, addressing the critical issue of size and fit faced by online shoppers.

As of September 30, Blinkit operated 791 dark stores—micro-warehouses facilitating 10-minute deliveries—up from 639 stores at the end of June. The firm plans to expand, targeting 1,000 dark stores by the end of this financial year and 2,000 by the end of 2026. It is working to expand its services into tier-II and tier-III cities.

In the July-September quarter, Blinkit reportedly delivered 92.9 million orders, recording a gross order value (GOV) of more than Rs 6,000 crore.