Bluehill.VC announces final close of maiden deep-tech fund at ₹400 crore

Deep-tech venture capital firm Bluehill.VC on Thursday announced the final close of its maiden ₹400 crore fund, including the subscription of the ₹50 crore greenshoe option. The fund received strong participation from institutional investors including SIDBI, the governments of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, alongside leading family offices, entrepreneurs and ultra high net worth individuals (UHNIs) from India and the West Asia.

According to the firm, the fund received interest from a broader pool of institutional and HNI investors than could be accommodated within the fund's targeted closing timeline. Although the firm said it could not accommodate all commitments in the maiden fund, it expects to engage with these investors for the next fund, planned for 2027.

Bluehill.VC invests from seed to Series A in startups building proprietary technologies across energy, electric vehicles (EVs), nuclear, semiconductors, advanced materials, defence, space, manufacturing, robotics, industrial technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT). The firm plans to deploy ₹80 crore over the next six months. In all, the fund aims to build a concentrated portfolio of 15-16 companies, investing an average of up to $1-2 million in the first institutional round. Since commencing investments, Bluehill.VC has already deployed over Rs 100 crore across seven portfolio companies. A few of its investments include EtherealX, which is pioneering reusable launch systems, counter-drone technology company Zebu Intelligent Systems, medical-tech startup Helex, and fabless semiconductor startup Sophrosyne Technologies, among others.