Bodhitree Multimedia signs Rs 500 cr MoU to build media hub in Guwahati

Bodhitree Multimedia, an entertainment content production company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 500 crore on February 26 with the government of Assam to establish a global media and cultural hub in Guwahati.

This partnership aims to create Guwahati's first media city, positioning Assam and the Northeast region as key players in the global entertainment sector, the company said in a release. The planned facilities at the hub include a luxury seven-star wellness resort and an immersive India Pavilion that will showcase the country's cultural diversity. With facilities to cater to the growing demand for media and entertainment infrastructure, it will also position Assam as a leading destination for both leisure and business travellers.

“Bodhitree Multimedia is committed to strengthening India’s position as a global production hub, with this project marking its second major production facility in the country,” the release stated. Last year, along with Suman Entertainment, it had announced Thane Film City, a project with virtual production facilities.

“This initiative is designed to attract international studios with state-of-the-art facilities, significantly boosting entertainment tourism in the region,” said Mautik Tolia, chief executive officer, Bodhitree Multimedia, in a statement. “Our shared vision with the government of Assam focuses on creating a vibrant environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and economic growth.”

The company added in the release that this project is part of a broader initiative to establish India as a global production hub, and similar projects are planned across the country.