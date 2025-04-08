Home / Companies / News / JLR evaluating various steps to respond to US tariffs: Tata Motors

JLR evaluating various steps to respond to US tariffs: Tata Motors

In a clarification to the bourses, the Mumbai-based auto major said the UK-based automaker is yet to finalise a plan of action to deal with new tariffs

Tata Motors
JLR is evaluating various options to suitably address impact of the increased tariff in the US market | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is evaluating various steps to respond to the tariff announced by the US on April 2, 2025.

In a clarification to the bourses, the Mumbai-based auto major said the UK-based automaker is yet to finalise a plan of action to deal with new tariffs.

"JLR is evaluating various options to suitably address impact of the increased tariff in the US market and the aforesaid news article refers to its immediate response," Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Last week, JLR stated that it has paused vehicle shipments from its facilities in the UK to the US to work out new trading terms in the wake of changes in the tariff structure.

"The USA is an important market for JLR's luxury brands. As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our short-term actions, including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid-to longer-term plans," a JLR spokesperson said in a statement.

JLR is deeply entrenched in the American market.

Also Read

Tata Motors Group global wholesales dip 3% in Q4; JLR shows mixed trend

Women in the driver's seat: Is India's auto sector ready for change?

Tata Motors global wholesales decline 3% to 366,177 units in Q4 FY25

JLR's North America wholesale volumes up in Q4 ahead of Trump's tariffs

₹1.5 trillion market-cap drop in 11 Tata group stocks; What should you do?

About 23 per cent of JLR's over 4 lakh units sold in FY24 were in the US. These were all exported from its UK plants.

US President Donald Trump-led administration's 25 per cent tariff on imported cars came into effect on April 3.

Tata Motors bought JLR from Ford in 2008.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sembcorp to form JV with BPCL for renewable energy, green hydrogen

Flipkart Minutes joins Blinkit, Zepto to deliver phones in 10 minutes

Premium

India continues to be a priority market for Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Samsung targets 10% market share in India's room air conditioner segment

Premium

Bhartiya Group to venture into resorts: Chairman Snehdeep Aggarwal

Topics :Tata MotorsUS tariffsUnited States

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story