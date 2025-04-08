Flipkart Minutes joins Blinkit, Zepto to deliver phones in 10 minutes

As competition in the quick commerce (q-com) sector intensifies, Flipkart Minutes has entered into a partnership with Alcatel, a French consumer technology company, to offer smartphone deliveries within 10 minutes. This development follows similar moves by rivals Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, who have also ventured into delivering smartphones to meet the growing demand for ultra-fast deliveries.

In a company statement, Alcatel said, "Through this collaboration, Alcatel will launch its latest range of smartphones on both Flipkart’s main platform and its quick commerce arm, Flipkart Minutes. We are proud to join hands with Flipkart to bring world-class quality and service to Indian consumers. This collaboration marks a significant step in elevating the smartphone experience by introducing feature-rich, premium devices at compelling price points."

Flipkart Minutes is the q-com arm of the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart. The company has established over 200 dark stores and is currently available in 14 cities across the country. It is currently delivering items such as groceries, household essentials, electronics, smartphones and personal care products within 10–15 minutes.

In January this year, q-com platform Blinkit partnered with Xiaomi and Nokia to deliver smartphones in select areas of Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company was already delivering iPhones in select locations. Not only Blinkit, but in the same month, q-com unicorn Zepto also announced a partnership with Vivo to deliver the brand's latest models across India.

Catching up with Blinkit and Zepto, in March this year, Swiggy Instamart, the q-com platform of Swiggy, said it would deliver smartphones across 10 major cities. "Customers can now get their hands on the latest iPhone 16e, along with popular Android smartphones like Samsung M35, OnePlus Nord CE and Redmi 14C, all delivered to their doorstep in just 10 minutes," the company said.