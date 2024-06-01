Home / Companies / News / Boeing counts down again for its 1st astronaut launch test flight for Nasa

Boeing counts down again for its 1st astronaut launch test flight for Nasa

The company's Starliner capsule was due to rocket away at midday with a pair of test pilots to the International Space Station for a weeklong stay

Boeing Starliner, Space
Image: Bloomberg
AP Cape Canaveral
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Boeing took another crack Saturday at launching astronauts for the first time aboard its new space capsule, after a delay for leak checks and rocket repairs.

The company's Starliner capsule was due to rocket away at midday with a pair of test pilots to the International Space Station for a weeklong stay.
 

The test drive should have happened years ago. But problems kept piling up, most recently a leak that went unnoticed until the first launch attempt with a crew in early May.

NASA wants a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for four years.

United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket is providing the lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Topics :BoeingAstronautsNASAInternational Space Station

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

