Home / India News / IndiGo flight lands in 'full emergency' after bomb threat; all exit safely

IndiGo flight lands in 'full emergency' after bomb threat; all exit safely

Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area, it added

indigo airlines, indigo
This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past week. On May 28, an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 12:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An IndiGo flight operating from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 persons on board landed in full emergency conditions here on Saturday after it received a bomb threat, sources have said.

The flight landed at around 8.45 am and the passengers' deplaning has been completed using the step ladder, a source said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past week. On May 28, an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat.

Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E5314, operating on Chennai-Mumbai route on Saturday after the pilot informed the Mumbai ATC of an alleged bomb threat to the aircraft, the source said.
 

Confirming the alleged bomb threat to its Chennai-Mumbai flight, IndiGo said in a statement, Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines.

All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft, which is currently undergoing inspection, it said.

Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area, it added.

Also Read

Some schools in Jaipur evacuated after getting bomb threats on email

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Bengaluru on high alert again as 3 hotels receive bomb threat emails

School bomb threat linked to students' online chat group, says UP police

Religion over environment? UP govt plans to cut 33k trees for Kanwar route

US-India ties based on common vision and values: Defence Secy Lloyd Austin

Pune Porsche crash: Police arrest juvenile's mother in car accident case

Centre issues advisory after 4 states report outbreaks of bird flu

Cyclone Remal: Flood in Assam claims 8 lives, PM announces ex-gratia

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IndiGoemergency landingIndigo emergency landingBomb Threat Calls

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story