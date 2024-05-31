Home / Companies / News / Wipro shareholders approve resolution on $4.3 mn pay package for ex-CEO

Wipro shareholders approve resolution on $4.3 mn pay package for ex-CEO

The Bengaluru-headquartered Indian IT major had announced the resignation of Delaporte in April this year, and had named Srinivas Pallia as the new Chief Executive Officer

Thierry Delaporte had joined Wipro as CEO from Capgemini in 2020 file photo: REUTERS
TWipro's Founder-Chairman Azim Premji and the promoter group entities hold majority shares in the firm (almost 73 per cent), which aided the passage of the resolution. | File photo: REUTERS
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shareholders of Wipro have approved payment of $4.3 million cash severance package for Thierry Delaporte, its former CEO and Managing Director, with 89.7 per cent voting in favour of the resolution.

The Bengaluru-headquartered Indian IT major had announced the resignation of Delaporte in April this year, and had named Srinivas Pallia as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the voting exercise on the resolution pertaining to payment of $4.33 million in cash compensation and applicable social security contributions for Delaporte, 89.7 per cent voted in favour with 10.31 voting in dissent, according to a BSE filing.

"The Chairman noted the results of voting as stated above and it was declared and recorded that the ordinary resolutions as set out in the Notice of Postal Ballot dated April 19, 2024 were duly passed by the Members on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 with requisite majority," Wipro filing said.

Wipro's Founder-Chairman Azim Premji and the promoter group entities hold majority shares in the firm (almost 73 per cent), which aided the passage of the resolution.

Meanwhile, shareholders have also approved Pallia's appointment as CEO and managing director of the company, with as many as 99.83 per cent votes in favour of the said resolution.

Also Read

Wipro public shareholders object to outgoing CEO Delaporte's severance pay

Q3FY24 preview: Profit seen flat for HCLTech, Wipro's may drop 11% YoY

Here's how much Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia is set to earn in the first year

Ex-Twitter execs including Agrawal sue Musk for $128 mn in severance pay

Wipro Q3FY24 result: Net profit falls 11% to Rs 2,694 cr, dividend declared

BSE acquires entire equity stake of S&P Dow Jones Indices in Asia Index

IndiGo reportedly buying 100 more ATR planes: How will it change things?

Charging ahead: Focus on net carbon zero, says TaMo's Shailesh Chandra

Udupi Cochin Shipyard bags new order from Adani group's Ocean Sparkle

Avoid hype of new tech, prioritise relevance for customers: Flipkart exec

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Wiproseverance packages

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story