Bofa Securities offloads shares of 6 cos, including Infosys, for Rs 377 cr

Bofa Securities on Wednesday offloaded shares of six companies, including HDFC Bank and Infosys, for Rs 377 crore through open market transactions.

Bofa Securities through its affiliate Bofa Securities Europe SA sold the shares of these companies through six separate block deals on the BSE.

As per the block deal data available with the BSE, Bofa Securities Europe SA offloaded 7.21 lakh shares of Jio Financial Services, disposed of 7.22 lakh shares of Infosys and sold 7.72 lakh shares of private sector lender HDFC Bank.

Bofa Securities Europe SA also disposed of shares in TVS Motor Company, Dabur India, and Page Industries.

The shares were sold in the price range of Rs 36,398-238.75 apiece. The combined deal size stood at Rs 377.29 crore.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based Kadensa Capital through its affiliate Kadensa Master Fund acquired the shares of these six companies.

On Wednesday, shares of HDFC Bank gained 1.98 per cent to settle at Rs 1,455.85 apiece on the BSE.

The scrip of Infosys rose 1.97 per cent to close at Rs 1,674.50 per piece, while shares of Jio Financial Services fell 0.31 per cent to finish at Rs 239.65 apiece on the BSE.