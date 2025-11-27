Home / Companies / News / Bolt sees 4-6 pp higher customer retention than platform average: Report

Bolt sees 4-6 pp higher customer retention than platform average: Report

Bolt now accounts for a tenth of Swiggy's orders, with higher stickiness and wider restaurant onboarding

swiggy, delivery
Commenting on the recent partnership of food-delivery players Magicpin and Rapido with an aim to challenge the dominance of Swiggy and Zomato, Kapoor said competition is good for any market. | Image: Bloomberg
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 8:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Swiggy’s instant food-delivery vertical Bolt is emerging as a stickier customer channel, with monthly retention for Bolt users coming in 4–6 percentage points higher than the platform-wide average, according to the How India Eats report co-created by Swiggy and Kearney.
 
Around 70,000–80,000 restaurants across 500 cities are currently registered on Bolt, said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer of Swiggy Food Marketplace. In all, nearly 20 per cent — or one in five — restaurants on Swiggy are listed on Bolt.
 
The orders on Bolt currently comprise 10 per cent of the total orders on the platform. The service was launched in October 2024. 
 
Kapoor said the platform will continue to focus on Bolt while going deeper into its curation and marketing. “One is to continue to market it. Second is to create more use cases around it. And, third is to make the service far more consistent. For instance, if I am a person who likes Bolt, I should see it all the time,” Kapoor added.
 
Commenting on the recent partnership of food-delivery players Magicpin and Rapido with an aim to challenge the dominance of Swiggy and Zomato, Kapoor said competition is good for any market.
 
“The fact is that competition has existed in the market forever. Around 5–6 years ago, there was Uber Eats in the market. Around three years ago in Bangalore, Amazon was doing a pilot. Last year, ONDC and multiple players came in, so competition is always there. I don’t think we worry about competition beyond a point because, frankly, it’s a good thing. First, competition always keeps you on your toes. Second, our focus is always that the market is large, the consumers are there, and we continue to build new things,” Kapoor said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Decathlon India eyes 10-city qcom push, aims to double market share by 2030

Mahindra Holidays enters hotels with Signature Resorts amid travel boom

Byju Raveendran claims evidence proves lenders misled courts on $533 mn

Premium

HDFC Capital, Hero Realty set up ₹1K cr platform for mid-income housing

Premium

Rainbow Children's Hospital to add 900 beds, with half coming up in NCR

Topics :SwiggyE-commerce firmsonline food delivery

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story