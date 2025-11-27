Bolt sees 4-6 pp higher customer retention than platform average: Report

Swiggy’s instant food-delivery vertical Bolt is emerging as a stickier customer channel, with monthly retention for Bolt users coming in 4–6 percentage points higher than the platform-wide average, according to the How India Eats report co-created by Swiggy and Kearney.

Around 70,000–80,000 restaurants across 500 cities are currently registered on Bolt, said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer of Swiggy Food Marketplace. In all, nearly 20 per cent — or one in five — restaurants on Swiggy are listed on Bolt.

The orders on Bolt currently comprise 10 per cent of the total orders on the platform. The service was launched in October 2024.