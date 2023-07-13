'Bottomless popcorn': PVR introduces new offers after backlash on Twitter

Responding to the widespread outcry over the high prices of snacks at its multiplexes, cinema chain PVR Cinemas has announced the introduction of two offers on snacks and drinks, which it claims, is an "unbeatable price."

The announcement comes after a journalist revealed the bill of an average-sized popcorn and Pepsi at a PVR in Noida, following which the cinema chain received backlash from movie-goers.

To address the issue, PVR said it has introduced two new offers.

The controversy started earlier this month when a journalist put out a photo of his PVR bill, which showed the exorbitant prices he paid for a regular-sized tub of cheese popcorn and a same-sized Pepsi.

In his social media post, he voiced concern about the cost of family movie-going outings by comparing the price of these snacks to an annual subscription to Amazon Prime.

"Rs 460 for 55 gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600 ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That's almost equal to the annual subscription of @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don't go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable," Tridip K Mandal said on Twitter and Instagram.

The journalist's post went viral on social media, resonating with many movie-goers who chastised multiplexes for their increased snack and beverage costs. The tweet has over 2.6 million views, 22,000 likes, and 4,600 retweets.

In response to the viral tweet, PVR Cinemas acknowledged the importance of every opinion and announced updates for movie-goers across India.

PVR stated in its pricing announcement that it had introduced two special offers to address the grievances. The first offer is a burger and samosa combo and a 450 ml Pepsi & Sandwich for Rs 99 from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 6 pm. The second offer, running from Friday to Sunday, includes "bottomless popcorn" with unlimited refills and "bottomless Pepsi." It did not, however, specify the cost of its weekend special.