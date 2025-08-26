BPCL, OIL to build city gas network in Arunachal under new joint venture

Arunachal Pradesh is set to get a city gas distribution network with Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) signing an agreement on Tuesday to set up a joint venture company to implement the project.

As a part of the project, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will be set up and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will be supplied to households, commercial units, and industries in the state, a statement said.

The initiative is aimed at expanding clean energy access and contributing to the socio-economic development of the northeastern state, in line with the government's gas-based economy vision, it said.

The agreement was signed at BPCL's corporate office in Mumbai in the presence of its CMD Sanjay Khanna and OIL's CMD Ranjit Rath. "This joint venture reaffirms BPCL's commitment to expanding clean energy access across India, with special focus on the North-East. Together with OIL, we will build a strong city gas distribution network to serve households, industries, and transport," Khanna said. "Arunachal Pradesh holds great potential, and through this initiative, we aim to drive sustainable growth, improve quality of life, and support India's vision of a gas-based economy," he added. Rath said the establishment of the gas distribution will be a significant step for OIL to realise its vision of bringing clean and reliable energy to the region.