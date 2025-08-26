Capgemini to acquire Cloud4C, boost cloud services and SAP expertise

French IT major Capgemini said it has signed an agreement to acquire Cloud4C, a Singapore-based automation-driven managed services provider for hybrid and sovereign cloud environments.

Founded in 2014 by Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Cloud4C’s 1,600-strong team specialises in platform-based services with AI operations and automation capabilities. Pinnapureddy also leads data centre firm CtrlS.

Cloud4C helps enterprises migrate, manage, and optimise their technology and data by leveraging its low-code, AI-ready platform and vertical-specific frameworks designed for business and industry needs. A global premium partner for SAP in S/4 HANA Cloud, Cloud4C has also built strong relationships with other key technology vendors and hyperscalers.

This acquisition will expand Capgemini’s footprint in the fast-growing cloud managed services market, the company said. It will enable the Group to further develop industry-specific packaged frameworks, intellectual property, and generative AI (gen AI) solutions for cloud management and seamless migrations. “Cloud4C has an impressive track record in large-scale cloud transformations, thanks to its cutting-edge, highly automated AI platform and processes,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini. “Its status as a global premium partner of RISE with SAP makes it a natural fit for Capgemini as we have been a strategic partner with SAP for decades. This acquisition will enable the Group to champion gen AI-powered cloud automation platforms, coupled with scalable industry-specific solutions that we know our clients want and need across the world.”

The company said this transaction will accelerate Capgemini’s SAP leadership, notably in end-to-end SAP services, through the combination of Syniti’s data expertise with Cloud4C’s SAP cloud management. It would also create immediate cross-selling opportunities across Capgemini’s clients, as well as offering the breadth of Capgemini’s expertise to Cloud4C’s clients. “Cloud4C has been a fast-growth company with operations in 29 countries. From the beginning, our goal was to build a process-driven, highly automated cloud services platform focused on innovation, trust, and security. Joining a global leader like Capgemini represents an exciting next chapter, enabling us to scale our cloud migration and management frameworks more efficiently. I’m immensely proud of what our team has built,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Cloud4C.