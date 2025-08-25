Paytm winds up RMG business, to invest in Paytm Money and Paytm Services

One97 Communications, which operates Paytm, said its unit First Games has shut its real money gaming (RMG) business to comply with the ban on RMG in the country.

It added that First Games will continue to offer online social games.

The carrying value of investment in First Games was nil, the company said, adding that the unit’s share of profit or loss was less than one per cent of One97 Communications’ (OCL) consolidated profit or loss for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26).

“OCL does not have any exposure due to this, other than a shareholder loan of approximately Rs 200 crore, including applicable interest, as on June 30, 2025,” the company said in a statement.

"OCL does not have any exposure due to this, other than a shareholder loan of approximately Rs 200 crore, including applicable interest, as on June 30, 2025," the company said in a statement.

It explained that First Games is considered a joint venture from the Paytm group's consolidation perspective and does not form part of OCL's consolidated revenues. First Games Technology had in April received a notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), claiming a proposed liability of Rs 5,712 crore along with interest and penalties. Separately, the company approved an investment of up to Rs 300 crore and Rs 155 crore in its wholly owned subsidiaries, Paytm Money Limited and Paytm Services Private Limited, respectively, subject to necessary approvals.