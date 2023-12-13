Home / Companies / News / BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

"Our refineries are capable of processing Venezuelan oil and we have given our international trade (department) okay to buy it," Khanna said in an industry event

The import of Venezuelan oil will not be a threat to BPCL's Russian oil imports, he added.
Reuters NEW DELHI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 1:14 PM IST
India's state run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp is looking at buying Venezuela oil, its head of refineries Sanjay Khanna said on Wednesday.

"Our refineries are capable of processing Venezuelan oil and we have given our international trade (department) okay to buy it," Khanna said in an industry event.

The import of Venezuelan oil will not be a threat to BPCL's Russian oil imports, he added.

So far India's Reliance Industries, Indian oil Corp and HPCL-Mittal Energy have booked cargoes of Venezuelan oil since the United States lifted sanctions in October.

 

 

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

